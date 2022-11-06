Men’s Soccer Falls to Hofstra, 2-1

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Third-seeded Hofstra used an Eliot Goldthorp goal in the 75th minute to rally past second-seeded UNCW, 2-1, in the CAA Men’s Soccer Championship Semifinals at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Pride improved to 13-3-3 overall and advance to the CAA Championship title match vs. Elon next weekend. The Seahawks conclude their season at 6-4-7.

UNCW recorded a season-high 20 shots, including a career-high five attempts by All-CAA First Teamer Bachir Ndiaye . Hofstra totaled 11 of its 19 shots in the second half.

The Seahawks struck first in the 14th minute when freshman Ethan Newsome delivered a Strike that sailed through the top-left corner of the goal after corralling the ricocheted from a Ndiaye shot attempt.

UNCW held the lead until Goldthorp sent a ball into a scrum in the box that Marcelo Lage found and booted through to knot the game, 1-all, with under 15 minutes to go in the first half.

Goldthorp then captured the game-winner with his CAA-leading 15th goal of the year in the 75th minute to send Hofstra to Elon for a chance to defend its CAA crown next Saturday.

UNCW senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta notched a season-high nine saves to add to his CAA-high 67 saves. Hofstra netminder Wessel Speel collected seven saves.