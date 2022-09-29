Men’s Soccer Falls to George Washington in Return to Home

Next Game: Kentucky 10/1/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ October 01 (Sat) / 7 pm Kentucky History

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park.

The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2.

Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with a career-high six shots. Freshman Sebastian Conlon made two saves in goal, as the team made four saves overall.

How It Happened

Freshman Cameron Arnold and redshirt junior Rodrigo Robles fired shots off for JMU within the first five minutes of play. They were two of eight first half shots from the Dukes, outshooting the Colonials 8-5.

and redshirt junior fired shots off for JMU within the first five minutes of play. They were two of eight first half shots from the Dukes, outshooting the Colonials 8-5. In the 15 th minute, redshirt senior Tyler Clegg made a tremendous save after a cross into the box took Conlon away and allowed Aaron Kronenburg to get a look on target.

minute, redshirt senior made a tremendous save after a cross into the box took Conlon away and allowed Aaron Kronenburg to get a look on target. Four minutes later, Clegg made another save when Tom Cooklin chipped a ball over Conlon in the top of the box.

GWU broke the scoreless tie 47 seconds into the second half, as Elias Norris fired a goal into the top right corner.

Kronenburg added a second goal in the 69th th minute off a pass from Cooklin to make it 2-0.

minute off a pass from Cooklin to make it 2-0. The Colonials made it a three-score match on Cooklin’s third goal of the year in the 80s th minute.

minute. The Dukes had a chance to get on the board in the 83 rd minute when they awarded a penalty kick due to a handball in the box. Justin Grady saved Clegg’s shot on a diving stop to the George Washington goalkeeper’s left.

minute when they awarded a penalty kick due to a handball in the box. Justin Grady saved Clegg’s shot on a diving stop to the George Washington goalkeeper’s left. In the 85th minute, Obara had a good look at the goal but hit the right post.

Game Notes

The Dukes led the Colonials in shots (19-8) and corner kicks (9-3).

Up Next

The Dukes welcome No. 5 Kentucky to Sentara Park on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a 7 pm kickoff. The match is JMU’s alumni match and will be streamed on ESPN+.