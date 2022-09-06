Men’s Soccer Falls To Florida International, 2-1

Next Game: Pitt 9/9/2022 | 7 P.M ACC NETWORK EXTRA Sept. 09 (Fri) / 7 PM Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The 13th-ranked University of North Carolina men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 decision to Florida International on Saturday night at Dorrance Field. The Tar Heels fall to 2-1 overall while the Panthers improve to 2-1.

Making his first appearance in the starting lineup this season, Hilli Goldhar recorded a shot on target just 45 seconds into the match, but his attempt for an early goal was stopped short by FIU goalkeeper Kevin Harr.

It was the Panthers who got on the board first in the 25th minute. Yushi Nagao sent a pass to Stephen Afrifa, who found the back of the net from just outside the 6-yard box to give the visiting team a 1-0 lead.

Afrifa then doubled FIU’s lead in the 62nd minute after Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro’s cross set him up to record his second goal of the night, making it 2-0 in favor of the Panthers.

The Tar Heels responded eight minutes later to begin chipping away at their deficit. A clean pass from Cameron Fisher between a pair of Panther Defenders connected with Goldhar at the top of the 18-yard box, and a quick turn gave him space to fire a Strike into the top center of the net from the left side.

It was Goldhar’s first goal as a Tar Heel as the grad transfer concluded the match with a team-high three shots, all of which were on target.

Despite out-shooting FIU 6-2 in the second half, UNC was unable to find the equalizer. Afrifa had a game-high four shots while both Andrew Cordes and Harr recorded three saves between the posts.

Continuing their five-game home stretch, the Tar Heels are back at Dorrance Field on Friday, Sept. 9 to host Pitt for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET and tickets are available for purchase here.

