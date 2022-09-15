Men’s Soccer Falls to Drew, 3-1

Next Game: Stevens 9/17/2022 | 12:00 PM Sept. 17 (Sat) / 12:00 PM Stevens History

EWING, NJ- The TCNJ men’s soccer team lost a tight Matchup under the lights of Lions Stadiujon Wednesday night against Drew University by a score of 3-1.

The first half was very back and forth for both teams. Drew had the majority of possession early which led to an early goal. TCNJ had most of the ball in the second part of the half which led to a Jake Geshon goal in the 37thth minute.

Luke Pascarella made multiple moves to weave in and out of Defenders and pushed a pass to Gershon from 10 yards out. Gershon sent a low running shot into the bottom right corner of the net to knot the game at one apiece.

The Rangers were sending shots at the goalkeeper Julian Franco all night with 11 shots and six on goal in the first half.

Drew took the lead back just after the start of the second half with a beautiful header off a free kick from 10 yards outside the box. They tacked on one more goal in the 85th minute and held on for the last five.

The Lions had plenty of opportunities in the second half but were not able to come away with the equalizer. When the Rangers extended the lead, it was too late for the Lions to make it a contest.

The Lions return home Saturday to take on No. 11 Stevens at noon.