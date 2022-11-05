Men’s Soccer Falls to Dartmouth in Final Road Contest

Next Game: Yale 11/12/2022 | 5:00 P.M Nov. 12 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Yale History

HANOVER, NH – The Brown men’s soccer team (8-5-3, 0-3-3 Ivy) fell to Dartmouth (6-6-3, 3-3 Ivy) 3-0 on Saturday evening at Burnham Field.

“We give a lot of credit to Dartmouth,” he said Chase Wileman , Friends of Brown Men’s Soccer Head Coaching Chair. “Tonight was a tough one and I will use this to reflect on how to help us improve for our next game. My job as head coach is to prepare us to compete at our highest potential and I felt like we were second tonight.”

Henrik Weiper is now 7-4-3 as keeper this season and Big Green’s Costi Christodoulou improved to 6-5-2.

In the closing minutes of the opening half, Sam Fenton made it 1-0 Dartmouth (42:31), which remained the score at the break. Weiper made five saves in the first half.

The Big Green extended their lead a minute into the second and tacked on a third goal in the 78thth minute of regulation.

Brown attempted four corners in the second. Jam’s Gogo Peters , Tanner Barry and Kyle Gee recorded a shot on goal.

NEXT UP

Brown will host Yale on Saturday, November 12 in the final game of the 2022 campaign. Saturday will be Senior Night at the Center for Lacrosse and Soccer with the game scheduled for a 5 pm kick.



