Men’s Soccer Falls to Cornell in Home Opener

PHILADELPHIA – The Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer team suffered defeat in the home opener at Sweeney Field on Saturday evening, falling to a hot-starting Cornell team in a 2-0 defeat.

The Hawks fall to 0-2-2 on the year while Cornell moves to 3-0 in their campaign.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Luis Ludosan was called into action twice in the first 15 minutes, both times answering to make the save.

was called into action twice in the first 15 minutes, both times answering to make the save. Cornell continued the pressure in the first half, outshooting the Hawks 10-3 but were unable to break through a sound SJU defense.

The Big Red continued the momentum on the other side of the half, finding the opening goal in the 55 th minute after a through ball put a Cornell Attacker through. Westin Carnevale was on the end of a Precision cross and tucked it home to put the visitors ahead.

minute after a through ball put a Cornell Attacker through. Westin Carnevale was on the end of a Precision cross and tucked it home to put the visitors ahead. Cornell doubled their lead just under a minute later as Kisa Kiingi rifled the ball into the underside of the crossbar before crossing the goal line.

A chippy affair saw half chances the rest of the contest, neither side able to find the back of the net as Cornell continued its perfect start to the season while the Hawks continued to look for the first win of the campaign.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

Saint Joseph’s was outshot 21-5 on the night, a 6-0 deficit in shots on goal.

Chris Hunt led all Hawks with three shots.

led all Hawks with three shots. 26 fouls were called, 16 of them through the Big Red.

UP NEXT:

The Hawks stay in the city to take on Drexel in a Philly Soccer Six rivalry on Tuesday, September 13. Kickoff is slated for 6 pm

