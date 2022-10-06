Men’s Soccer Falls to Connecticut, 3-2

Next Game: Marquette University 10/8/2022 | 12:00 PM October 08 (Sat) / 12:00 PM Marquette University

Storrs, Conn. – The Providence College men’s soccer team fell to Connecticut, 3-2, on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium in Storrs, Conn. Both of Providence’s goals leveled the score as they came from behind. Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) and Jason Pereira (Bloomfield, NJ) each scored. Connecticut sealed the game with a game-winner in the last minute of regulation.

SCORE

Providence 2 | Connecticut 3

RECORDS

Providence 3-3-4 (1-1-2 BIG EAST) | Connecticut 3-5-1 (1-2-1 BIG EAST)

VENUE

Joseph J. Morrone Stadium | Storrs, Conn.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The Huskies took an early lead after Eli Conway headed the ball to the back of the net in the 22n.d minute.

– Gevork Diarbian was able to score the equalizer in the 41stSt minute after the Friars were able to convert on a late first half corner kick.

– The Friars outshot the Huskies, 6-3 (2-2 on target), in the first half.

– Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) had an aggressive early second half save to thwart Connecticut’s push for an early lead.

– Mateo Leveque put the Huskies ahead in the 83rdrd minute from a free kick outside the box that hit off the top crossbar into the net.

– The Friars had an immediate response as they were able to convert on a second corner kick with a header from Jason Pereira to the back of the net in the 85th minute.

– The Huskies sealed the game with a goal from Scott Testori in the 89thth minute.

– The Huskies outshot the Friars 10-7 (6-3 on target) and maintained a 5-3 corner kick edge on the Friars.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) – Connecticut – 21:42/1St – Eli Conway headed the ball to the back of the net after a cross by Kai Griese.

(1-1) – Providence – 40:10/1St – Gevork Diarbian hit the top right corner of the net after the corner kick from Armaan Wilson (Kleinburg, Ontario).

(2-1) – Connecticut – 82:40/2n.d – Mateo Leveque put the Huskies ahead from a free kick outside the penalty box that hit off the top crossbar into the net.

(2-2) – Providence – 84:31/2n.d – Jason Pereira headed the ball into the net after a corner kick from Armaan Wilson .

(3-2) – Connecticut – 88:22/2n.d – Scott Testori scored after a last second half push in the last minute of regulation off an assist from Jayden Reid.

GOALKEEPERS

Connecticut– Michael Stone– 1 save, 2 goals allowed

Providence – Lukas Burns – 3 saves, 3 goals allowed

STAT COMPARISON

Connecticut-

Shots: 10

Shots on goal: 6

Corner kicks: 5

Fouls: 14

Clays: 1

Providence-

Shots: 7

Shots on goal: 3

Corner kicks: 3

Fouls: 9

Clays: 3

WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will return home and welcome Marquette on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 pm at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.

-GO FRIARS!-