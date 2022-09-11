Men’s Soccer Falls to Brown, 1-0
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to cross-city Rival Brown on Saturday night (Sept. 10) on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The Friars fall to 1-2-2 overall in 2022.
SCORE
Providence 0 | Brown 1
RECORDS
Providence 1-2-2 | Brown 1-1-0
VENUE
Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– The Bears grabbed an early lead in the 18thth minute is an own goal deflected off of Ramzi Qawasmy (Landsdale, Pa.).
– Providence attempted nine shots in the first half and landed four on goal, highlighted by back-to-back close looks from Gevork Diarbian and Tomas Magnusson (Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland).
– Providence added an additional 10 shots in the second half but couldn’t find the equalizer despite three shots landing on goal.
– Brown stopped a late push from the Friars in the final minutes and ultimately closed out his first win of the season.
– Brendan McSorley (Randolph, NJ) posted a game-high five shots.
HOW THEY SCORED
(1-0) – Brown – 14:57/1St – Own goal.
GOALKEEPERS
Brown – Connor Smith – 7 saves, 0 goals allowed
Providence – Lukas Burns – 1 save, 1 goal allowed
STAT COMPARISON
Brown-
Shots: 2
Shots on goal: 1
Corner kicks: 2
Fouls: 12
Clay: 7
Providence-
Shots: 19
Shots on goal: 7
Corner kicks: 7
Fouls: 7
Clays: 3
WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will host the University of New Hampshire on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 pm on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium before opening BIG EAST play on the road on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Villanova at 2:00 p.m
