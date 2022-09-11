Men’s Soccer Falls to Brown, 1-0

Next Game: University of New Hampshire 9/13/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 13 (Tue) / 7:00 PM University of New Hampshire

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to cross-city Rival Brown on Saturday night (Sept. 10) on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The Friars fall to 1-2-2 overall in 2022.

SCORE

Providence 0 | Brown 1

RECORDS

Providence 1-2-2 | Brown 1-1-0

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The Bears grabbed an early lead in the 18thth minute is an own goal deflected off of Ramzi Qawasmy (Landsdale, Pa.).

– Providence attempted nine shots in the first half and landed four on goal, highlighted by back-to-back close looks from Gevork Diarbian and Tomas Magnusson (Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland).

– Providence added an additional 10 shots in the second half but couldn’t find the equalizer despite three shots landing on goal.

– Brown stopped a late push from the Friars in the final minutes and ultimately closed out his first win of the season.

– Brendan McSorley (Randolph, NJ) posted a game-high five shots.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) – Brown – 14:57/1St – Own goal.

GOALKEEPERS

Brown – Connor Smith – 7 saves, 0 goals allowed

Providence – Lukas Burns – 1 save, 1 goal allowed

STAT COMPARISON

Brown-

Shots: 2

Shots on goal: 1

Corner kicks: 2

Fouls: 12

Clay: 7

Providence-

Shots: 19

Shots on goal: 7

Corner kicks: 7

Fouls: 7

Clays: 3



WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will host the University of New Hampshire on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 pm on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium before opening BIG EAST play on the road on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Villanova at 2:00 p.m

