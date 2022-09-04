Men’s Soccer Falls to Babson

Next Game: Muhlenberg College 9/7/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 07 (Wed) / 7:00 PM Muhlenberg College History

EWING, NJ- The TCNJ men’s soccer team suffered a 4-0 loss to Babson on Sunday in its second game of the TCNJ Men’s Soccer Classic.

The Lions had a terrific scoring opportunity at the 22:30 mark when Bobby Hunter sent a low running shot that was saved by the goalkeeper. David Anderson tried to hit in the rebound, but a Babson defender made a goal-line clearance to keep the Lions off the scoreboard.

Despite the score, goalie Julian Franco still managed to have a great day in net. Franco had six saves on the day and was constantly putting an end to Babson’s scoring opportunities.

Franco’s most notable saves came back-to-back midway through the second half. After Babson had a clean breakaway, Franco stepped up and made a sliding stop and quickly reacted to the rebound as he blocked it out of play for a corner kick.

Making his first start for the Lions on Sunday was a freshman defender Andean Johnson .

The Lions look to bounce back when Muhlenberg comes to Lions Stadium on Wednesday at 7:00 PM.