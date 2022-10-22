Men’s Soccer Falls to Air Force

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team fell to the Air Force Falcons 2-1 on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

The Vaqueros (4-7-3, 2-4-1 WAC) scored their goal in the 83rd minute when freshman Kgodiso Socks forced a corner kick from Graduate student Yusuf Cueceoglu into the back of the net to make the score 2-1.

That was it against John Byszewski (6-4-2), who made two saves.

Freshman Simon Madsen (3-5-2) had an impressive defense stand late in the first half, as the Falcons (6-4-2, 5-0-0 WAC) attempted three-straight shots that didn’t get through. Madsen dove to his left to stop a laser from the top of the box. The ball hit off his arms and caromed to Kobey Stoup, whose shot was stopped by a Vaqueros defender. The ball came right back to Stoup, who shot again, but this time Madsen was able to get back to his feet and then dive left and back to smother the ball.

Madsen finished with three saves. The Falcons outshot the Vaqueros 5-3 on goal, although the total shots were even at 8 apiece.

Stoup ended up scoring about one minute later to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead in the 41stSt minute. The Falcons initially got on the board in the 29thth minute is a Luke Hill goal.

UTRGV is back in action on Sunday at 12 pm against Grand Canyon at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is complimentary. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. Gates open at 11 am

Fans unable to attend the match in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally on WAC International.

