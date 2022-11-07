“I just didn’t get enough power on it when hitting it out,” said fifth-year goalkeeper Matt Martin. “I was hoping that someone was gonna be there, but when they played the ball, honestly, I was only really focused on the ball.”

In the 77th minute of the game, a committed Martin aggressively charged off his line to fend off a high, long ball that sailed towards the penalty box. Head to head with a University of Chicago player, Martin successfully managed to Punch the ball away from the danger area. But the ball didn’t travel far enough; instead, it fell to the feet of a Maroon player, who then lobbied it straight back into the net, for a 1-0 goal lead for the top-ranked home team.

The Washington University men’s soccer team lost their final game of the season to conference rival University of Chicago with a scoreline of 1-0. This was the first time the two sides met since last season, when a decisive home win delivered WashU its first UAA title since 2012 and its first Outright title since 1999. But coming into this matchup, circumstances were much different, with an undefeated Maroon side looking to win its first UAA title since 2019.

With the loss, the Bears finished the season with six wins, six losses, and two ties and ended up in fifth place in the UAA standings. The loss was also the Bears’ third-straight UAA away loss, continuing the trend of challenging away games — the team was 1-6 on the road. On the other hand, the win cemented UChicago’s undefeated regular season with a record of 16-1-0 as they head back to the NCAA DIII playoff games, having made it all the way to the semifinal game last year.

“I’m absolutely proud of this group and the showing they did today,” said head Coach Joe Clarke. “I’m proud of what they did over the course of the year. Not every moment was as good as we could play. We didn’t necessarily always put all the pieces together like last weekend. We lost those two games against two teams that we were more than capable of beating. That was disappointing for our team. But we still have had a lot of moments in those games where we played good soccer and things just didn’t work out.”

UChicago enjoyed a comfortable first half in the beginning of the game. They dominated possession and shot creation as they ended the half with 6 total shots, 3 of them on target; whereas WashU managed to register zero shots. Due to incredibly windy conditions, the Bears spent much of that time sitting back, observing all the pressure from the Maroons and waiting for counterattacks. It was all part of the game plan: to maximize the gusts.

“Our entire plan in the first half was basically with the wind,” said sophomore Eugene Heger. “We wanted the wind to go against us. We wanted to just try to soak up all that pressure, and sit back there and let the wind carry the ball out of bounds. Which I think we carried out really well. We kept them pretty quiet for most of the first half. And then we were able to go into the second half.”

The plan proved to be a success. Despite the Maroon’s possession dominance and good ball distribution, the Bears kept them at bay with only three shots on target, a feat largely thanks to Martin’s commanding goalkeeping display throughout the game.

“Basically between me and the backline, it was gonna be a challenge because of the wind,” said Martin. “Every time they were trying to play the ball between us it was always hard to judge just because of how volatile the wind was, essentially. So I definitely had to be a little more aggressive coming off my line.”

Coming into the second half, the Bears were a more interactive side than they had been in the first half, although UChicago continued to dominate possession, ball distribution, and shot creation. They finished the half with six more shots, while the Bears managed to post three shots, one on target.

“Second half, we just wanted to get the ball off the field for territory, and then try and get something out of playing,” said Martin. “But really, we were looking at a lot of counter-attacking strategies because we knew that they were going to be able to hold the ball very well.”

Throughout much of that half, the Bears held their own. Not only did they start to see some spark attacking wise, but their backline unit also played well; they managed to keep several of Maroon’s shots from reaching Martin as they did in the first half.

But in the 77th minute of the game, a Punch clearance from Martin Accidentally reached the feet of a Maroon player, who scored the winning goal of the game through a volley. The Bears tried to come back, attempting to force the game to overtime, but fell short.

“Probably the most justifiable result would have been a tie,” said Clarke. “Neither team really had many chances. They had a hard time breaking us down really in both halves. They caught one through the ball when we were pressing. They hit a long ball, we didn’t get it away and the guy had a fantastic volley.”

In what was arguably a challenging season in terms of building off their success from last year, the Bears navigated obstacle after obstacle as a team this fall. From injuries that Haunted the team right to the very end, losing key members out of their 2021 UAA title-winning team to getting fresh faces that showed promising Talent but didn’t have the UAA conference experience that was so Vital to them last year, WashU struggled. Several key members of the team played Chicago either injured or sick. Most notable, junior defender Reece Nicholson had to get off early in that first half due to illness, Martin played with a foot injury, and standout freshman defender Nathan Szpak played the game with a torn meniscus; an effort that Martin, Clarke and Heger applauded.

“Last year what helped us be so successful was that we had a really large and strong senior class that had been on all these arrangements before and they’d gone through UAA,” said Heger. “With injuries, I definitely think at the start of the year, that was a huge thing. I mean, I was out for the first six games this season, so that changed my image of it all.”

Going into next year, the Bears are losing a few important players that have been so vital to getting the program where it is now. The likes of Seniors Gavin Morse, Shiv Lamba, Hudson Hazlewood, will be gone. And then, of course, there is the All-American goalkeeper Martin who finished his fifth year of eligibility this season, but now has to hang up his gloves for the Bears. A future WashU Hall of Fame contender, Martin’s character, humility, and Sheer love of WashU will be greatly missed by the Squad who have played on the pitch in front of him all season.

“For me, I feel like I’ve seen this program evolve so much from when I was a freshman,” said Martin. “I feel like this whole time that I’ve been here, it’s been like a driving force, especially with the kids in my class that graduated last year, to impact the culture in a positive way, to try to be much better than. .were prior seasons. And I feel like [we’ve achieved that].”

Having played the last game of his WashU career, Martin couldn’t have been much happier that his last opponent was the Maroons.

“I would say that for me ending in Chicago, regardless of the result, that’s honestly all you can ask for when you’ve played at this level,” he said. “There’s like a wide range of teams that you can be playing, and you always want to play the best teams. They’re number two in the Nation right now, so being able to play against one of the best teams in the Division as last game is definitely a great way to go out.”

The Bears are losing a lot this upcoming offseason, but they are also gaining a lot. Throughout the season, freshmen and several rising upperclassmen gained a great amount of UAA experience to be able to learn from. In arguably one of the toughest conferences in DIII men’s soccer, that experience is essential. Still, there are still things to improve on; to Clarke, not many of those things are as important to him and his coaching staff as scoring goals.

“We [have] got to be a better attacking team,” he said. “We need to find a little bit more help on the Frontline for guys to score goals. We have guys that are working towards it, and hopefully, we’re gonna bring guys in that are really going to challenge them that are already prepared to do that. But that’s really obvious: we didn’t score enough goals.”

