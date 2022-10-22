Men’s Soccer Falls On The Road At Davidson, 1-0

Next Game: at Clemson 10/24/2022 | 7 P.M October 24 (Mon) / 7 PM at Clemson

DAVIDSON, NC – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team fell to Davidson on the road at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 1-0. The Minutemen (6-2-7 Overall, 1-1-5 Atlantic 10) conclude the two-match road trip on Monday at Defending national Champion Clemson.

UMass put three of its 13 shots on target on the day, including two in the first half capped off by a free kick played in for a Matt Fordham header on goal that was saved away by Davidson’s Giacomo Piccardo. Nathaniel Cardoza and Nick Zielonka each added shots on target, with Zielonka’s coming in the second half as the Minutemen took eight of their 13 shots in the final 45 minutes as they pushed for the equalizer.

Davidson went ahead 1-0 in the 26thth minute on a Connor Smith goal and finished with 15 shots on the game, including six on target. UMass goalkeeper Matt Zambetti finished with five saves, including two in a row in the 65th– minute to keep it a one goal game.

Shizu Yohena nearly squared the game up in the 77th– minute on his Lone shot of the game, an attempt that hit the crossbar. The Minutemen pushed forward for three more shots in the final 10 minutes of play but could not break through.

The Minutemen follow Monday’s match at Clemson with senior day on Saturday at Rudd Field against No. 19 ranked Dayton in the regular season finale.

