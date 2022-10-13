Men’s Soccer Falls On The Road At #15 Vermont

Next Game: St. Bonaventure 10/15/2022 | 12 P.M October 15 (Sat) / 12 PM St. Bonaventure

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team fell on the road at No. 15-ranked Vermont on Tuesday afternoon at Virtue Field, 3-0. The loss marked the first of the season for the Minutemen (6-1-6 Overall), who came into today as one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation.

The Catamounts broke through for their first goal in the ninth minute on a Yaniv Bazini goal off an assist from Garrett Lillie before adding two goals midway through the final 45 minutes. Vermont extended its lead to two goals in the 64thth-minute on a score by Alex Nagy and added its third and final goal in the 72n.d-minute by way of a Jacob Vitale goal.

UMass put four of its eight shot attempts on the afternoon on frame while Vermont put seven of its 15 shots on goal. Forward Shizu Yohena led the Minutemen with three shots on target while Sefunmi Taiwo added a shot on goal. Yohena had one of the best scoring opportunities of the day for the Minutemen in the 49thth-minute, deflecting a shot on goal to force a Vermont save.

Minuteman goalkeeper Matt Zambetti finished with four saves on the day while Vermont’s Nathan Silveira added four saves of his own.

UMass resumes Atlantic 10 play this weekend at Rudd Field with a noon kick against St. Bonaventure.

For complete coverage of the UMass men’s soccer team, follow the Minutemen on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @UMassMSoccer and online at www.UMassAthletics.com.