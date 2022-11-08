Men’s soccer falls in PKs to UCA in ASUN semifinals

CONWAY, Ark. — The score at the end of regulation and two overtimes was the same. And so was the result in the penalty kick shootout.

Unfortunately, the Bellarmine University men’s soccer team was on the wrong end of the PKs outcome this time.

On Monday night in the ASUN Tournament semifinals, sixth-seeded Bellarmine officially played to a 2-2 draw with second-seeded Central Arkansas, but the Bears advanced to the Finals after winning the PK Shootout 3-0 at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex.

The script was flipped from the quarterfinals, when Bellarmine advanced after following a 2-2 stalemate with Stetson by securing a 3-0 win in the PK session. Central Arkansas (6-4-6) sank its first three attempts, while Bears goalkeeper Zach Schawl stopped three straight chances from the Knights, the latter clinching the shootout.

Bellarmine finished its third season in Division I and the ASUN at 6-4-8. The Knights’ .556 winning percentage is the highest in the D1 era, although they were also very competitive in their first two seasons (.500 and .471) in the NCAA’s highest level.

Bellarmine earned a berth in the conference semifinals for the third consecutive season. The postseason brought out the best in the offense, as both times it scored multiple goals against an ASUN opponent that came in the conference tournament.

As he did in the quarterfinals, junior defender Brock Pope once again opened the scoring. With less than two minutes remaining before halftime, Pope rammed in a header off a service from the junior midfielder Jack Fischer who had been spotted by the freshman midfielder Cooper Forcellini . It was Pope’s second goal of the tournament and season, Fischer’s fifth assist of the year and Forcellini’s second helper in as many games.

Central Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the second half after scoring on a pair of headers in the 55th and 68th minutes. Sebastian Andreassen was involved in both, netting his eighth goal on the first and assisting Kris Naicker on the second.

Bellarmine answered in the 74th minute. Forcellini delivered the equalizer after rifling a free kick inside the left post for his second goal of the season.

Neither team scored in the two overtimes, but both had their chances. In the second session, Bellarmine senior midfielder Camden Dunne ripped a shot that required a diving save from Schawl.

Central Arkansas finished with a 15-7 advantage in shots, including 7-4 on frame.

