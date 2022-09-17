Men’s Soccer Falls in Patriot League Opener at Colgate, 3-0

Next Game: Boston College 9/20/2022 | 6 P.M ESPN+ Sept. 20 (Tue) / 6 PM Boston College History

HAMILTON, NY – Opening Patriot League play, the Boston University men’s soccer team fell at Colgate, 3-0, on Friday night.

The Raiders (4-1-1, 1-0-0 PL) converted on a corner kick in the 44th minute of the first half and pulled away with two more scores in the second to defeat the Terriers (2-2-2, 0-1-0 PL).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both junior Andrew Rent and senior Colin Innes forced Andrew Cooke to make saves during the first 20 minutes of action.

Junior Andrew Wike made a pair of saves before tipping a dangerous header over the crossbar in the 44th minute.

made a pair of saves before tipping a dangerous header over the crossbar in the 44th minute. The Raiders sent the ensuing corner into the box, and they pounced with a hard header into the ground that was quickly kicked into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Trying to find the equalizer, BU pressured the Colgate backline with multiple charges in the first six minutes of the second half but could not break through the backline, as Cooke stopped another shot from Rent and helped clear a corner.

BU’s defense was unable to clear a Bouncing ball in the 63rd minute, and Colgate took advantage with a hard 15-yard shot past Wike to double the lead.

Two minutes later, the Terriers got an unlucky break, as Colgate fired a 30 yard shot at the crossbar that bounced off the leaping Wike’s back into the net.

BU recorded four more shots with the sophomore Tyler Johnson putting one on net in the 85th minute, but Colgate prevailed with the shutout.

GAME NOTES

Innes finished with a game-high four shot attempts.

Wike recorded three saves in his first appearance of the season, and Cooke posted four for Colgate.

The Terriers ended the game ahead in corners, 6-5, while the Raiders held a 9-8 edge in shots.

Colgate snapped a three-game losing streak to the Terriers and is 4-3-0 over the last seven meetings.

UP NEXT