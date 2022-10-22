Men’s Soccer falls at Western Michigan

Next Game: Marshall 10/26/2022 | 7 P.M October 26 (Wed) / 7 PM Marshall

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Wright State men’s soccer team stepped out of Horizon League play for a Saturday afternoon non-conference tilt with Western Michigan, with two early goals by the hosts proving to be the difference as the Raiders fell 2-0.

Wright State (4-5-4 overall, 4-1-2 Horizon) remains away from league play for one more match, hosting Marshall at Alumni Field on Wednesday. The Raiders have just two Horizon League contests remaining over the final three weeks of the regular season, with both coming in back-to-back matches to close the regular season schedule. The Raiders will travel to current HL leader Cleveland State on Saturday, October 29 and then end the regular season by hosting Detroit Mercy on Wednesday, November 2.

On Saturday, Western Michigan scored a pair of goals within the first nine minutes of action, first getting on the board via Daniel Nimick’s tally in the sixth minute before adding to it in the ninth minute off a goal from Mike Melaragni.

Western Michigan (11-2-1) outshot the Raiders 18-10 overall, with 11 of their shot attempts coming in the first half. Wright State placed four shots on frame to the Broncos’ seven, while the Raider keeper Guilherme Pipolo finished with five saves. Western Michigan keeper Hunter Morse turned away four Raider shots, two in each half.