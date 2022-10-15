Men’s Soccer Falls at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team saw their two-match win streak come to an end after falling 2-0 to the Utah Valley University (UVU) Wolverines on Saturday at Clyde Field.

The Vaqueros (4-6-3, 2-3-1 WAC) and the Wolverines (4-5-1, 2-2-0 WAC) were both focused on defense in the first half as the match was scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

Utah Valley had four shots in the first half while UTRGV had three shots with the only shot on goal coming from the Wolverines.

The Wolverines didn’t waste much time in the second half to take the lead Abel Mendoza got one past UTRGV goalie Simon Madsen in the 47th minute for the 1-0 lead.

Utah Valley added another goal late in the match as Diego Castillo put one in the back of the net in the 81St minute.

The Vaqueros couldn’t find the back of the net against the UVU goalie Landon Carter as they took nine shots but none on goal.

Madsen finished with two saves in the match.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Friday, October 21, when they host Air Force at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

