Men’s Soccer Falls at UNH, 2-0

Durham, NH – UMBC held Defending America East regular season Champion New Hampshire at bay for 60 minutes, but the host Wildcats scored twice in a span of 64 seconds early in the second half and went on to defeat the Retrievers, 2-0, at Wildcat Stadium.

UMBC fell to 5-4-1 and 0-2-0 in America East play, while UNH improved to 6-3-0, 2-0-0.

The Retrievers created three corner kick opportunities in the first few minutes of the game, but could not get a shot off with those chances. The Wildcats would manage nine Corners in the first half, but the Retrievers held UNH to only one high quality scoring opportunity, and goalkeeper Quantrell Jones made a save by Kamal Bilal in the 12′.

However, on the Wildcats’ 12th corner of the match in the 61′, the hosts headed the ball twice, with the final Strike of Eli Goldman ending up behind Jones for the first goal.

Just 1:04 later, UNH attacked down the right wing and a deep crossing pass glanced off a Retriever boot and into the goal.

The Retrievers held UNH at bay the rest of the way, but only managed one shot in the second half. Jones ended the match with four saves.

UMBC Returns to Retriever Soccer Park next Saturday to face UMass Lowell. The annual Homecoming Game match underway at 7:00 pm