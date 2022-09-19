Men’s soccer falls at St. Francis Brooklyn

Next Game: Central Connecticut State 9/21/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 21 (Wed) / 7:00 PM Central Connecticut State History

BROOKLYN, NY – The Brown men’s soccer team fell to St. Francis Brooklyn 3-0 on the road Sunday afternoon.

“A very disappointing result today,” Friends of Brown Men’s Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. “I give a lot of credit to St. Francis Brooklyn. I thought they had a very mature, experienced performance and whenever there was a chance to make the right play or the right decision, more often than not, they made the right decision. “

The Terries found the back of the net twice in quick succession during the 21stSt and 22n.d minutes.

Despite putting three of their shots on goal in the first half, Brown was unable to get one back.

Then in the second half, in the 52n.d minute, a St. Francis Corner was deflected off a Bear defender and into the goal to give the Terriers a 3-0 lead. That’s where the scoring would end.

On the day, St. Francis held the advantage in shots at 11-7. The Terries also had seven Corners to the Bears’ three.

Charlie Adams put two shots on goal for Brown.

“So, it’s back to the drawing board,” Wileman said. “Sometimes it’s going to be two or three steps forward and then maybe a step back at times. The real positive is that we have another game on Wednesday to hopefully get back on track.”

The Bears return home this Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 pm for a Matchup with Central Connecticut State.

