Men’s Soccer Falls At Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, CONN. (September 21, 2022)- The Stonehill College men’s soccer team traveled to Quinnipiac University for a non-conference road matchup where the Skyhawks fell, 7-2 Wednesday afternoon at the Quinnipiac Soccer Turf Complex.

Scoring:

Q: Ramesh Delsouz (assist: Alexander Stjernegaard) 24′

David Bercedo (assist: Jared Smith and Jason Budhai) 29′

Alexander Stjernegaard 37′

Sam McCann (assist: Jared Smith) 39′

Sam McCann (Jason Budhai and Matthew Pisani) 54′

Sam McCann (assist: Drew Sure) 74′

Alexander Stjernegaard 80′

STO: Ekrem Hadzic 57′

Colby Meyer (Andrew DeBerardinis) 79′

Goalkeeping

Q: Matthew Pisani (73:03)-one save

Blake Hylton (16:57)-two saves

STO: Ryan Coutu (45:00)-four saves

Carlos Dias Net (45:00)-four saves

Ekrem Hadzic scored his second goal of the season Wednesday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes

The Details

Neither side generated much offense early as both teams played hard defensively. Quinnipiac peppered Stonehill goalie, Coutu early on sending seven shots his way and two of which were on target that Coutu turned back.

However, at the 23:15 mark, the Wildcats broke the scoreless tie when Delsouz found the back of the net.

Jacob Woznicki had a chance for the equalizer shortly after the Delsouz goal but saw his shot go just wide to the left.

From there, the Wildcats went on to add three more goals in the first half courtesy of Bercedo (28:59), Stjernegaard (36:12), and McCann (38:53).

Quinnipiac’s offense continued where it left off to start the second half as McCann netted his second goal on the day at 53:24.

Shortly after the goal, the Skyhawks found the back of the net at 56:02 when Hadzic buried his shot past Hylton and cut the Quinnipiac deficit to four (5-1).

McCann completed the hat trick later in the second half (73:49) to put the Wildcats back up five. However, nearly five minutes later (78:03), Meyer potted Stonehill’s second goal of the day which made it 6-2. Despite the late goal, Quinnipac tacked on one more goal at 79:34 for the eventual 7-2 win.

Up Next

Stonehill concludes their nearly month-long road trip when they head to Dartmouth College on Saturday, September 24 at 3 pm

