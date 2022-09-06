Men’s Soccer Falls at No. 20 SMU

DALLAS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team fell 5-1 to the SMU Mustangs, who entered the match ranked No. 20 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, on Monday at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium.

The Mustangs (3-1) wasted no time getting on the board as they scored a pair of goals in the first four minutes. Knut Ahlander connected with Jose Ortiz in front of the net in the first minute and scored the first goal of the match.

In the fifth minute, Alexander Petraeus streaked down the field, slid to save the ball from going out of bounce, and found Fredrik Skilberg on the back post for the second goal of the match.

The Vaqueros (1-2-1) battled with the Mustangs and got one of the goals back in the 26th minute when a penalty in the box allowed freshman Kgodiso Socks to convert on the penalty kick for his first goal of the season.

The Mustangs added another goal late in the first half as Mads Westergren snuck one past the UTRGV goalie Simon Madsen to make it 3-1 in the 42ndn.d minute.

In the second half, the Mustangs got another goal in the 49thth minute as Henry Howell crossed one into the box and found Ortiz who put into the net on a header making it 4-1.

In the 53rdrd minute, Ahlander converted on a penalty kick for his second goal of the match making it 5-1.

Ortiz added another goal for the Mustangs in the 62ndn.d minute as he took the cross from Petraeus in the box and tapped it into the goal for his fifth of the season making it 6-1.

Sophomore Anthony Patti got in on the scoring late in the match as he took the pass from junior Jason Robles and headed into the goal to make it 6-2. It’s Patti’s first goal of the season.

Elton Hedstroem put the cap on the scoring with a goal in the 88thth minute pushing the score to 7-2.

The Mustangs outshot the Vaqueros 20 to 14 and 11 to 5 on goal.

Madsen (1-2-1) made a career-high four saves on the night.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 10, when they travel to Springfield, Missouri to face Missouri State at 7 pm

