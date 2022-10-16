Men’s Soccer Falls At Ithaca 3-1

Next Game: at Skidmore 10/19/2022 | 7:00 PM October 19 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at Skidmore History

ITHACA, NY – Junior Robbie Michalski found the back of the net for the Union College men’s soccer team as they fell 3-1 to the Bombers of Ithaca College in a Liberty League contest on Saturday afternoon.

Michalski scored his third goal of the season and the lone goal for Union.

Ithaca found the back of the net in the 12th minute to jump out to a 1-0 lead. The Bombers grabbed their second goal of the opening half 12 minutes later following a punched-out ball from junior goalie Sean Speck . The Bombers settled the ball and beat Speck on the second chance.

Michalski pulled the Dutchmen within one from the penalty spot. His shot found the bottom right corner as the Ithaca net minder went left on the shot. This was Michalski’s third goal of the season.

Both Union and Ithaca tied in shots 4-4. Speck made two saves in the first half.

The Bombers sealed the win with their third goal of the game in the 58th minute. Union out shot Ithaca 13-10 in the game. Speck made four saves in the game.

Union will take on Liberty League opponent Skidmore on Wednesday, October 19. Kick off from Saratoga Springs is set for 7 pm