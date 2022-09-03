Men’s soccer falls at Bryant in the season opener

SMITHFIELD, RI – The Brown men’s soccer team fell to Bryant 2-1 in its opening game of the 2022 campaign.

The Bears dramatically outshot the Bulldogs, 20-5, but just weren’t able to convert enough of their chances to find the equalizer.

“Definitely disappointing, but I think we played some good soccer tonight,” Chase Wileman said following his debut as Friends of Brown Men’s Soccer Head Coaching Chair. “But at the end of the day, you have to be really good in both boxes and I thought we were poor in both areas.”

Come on Dadzie tallied Brown’s Lone Strike in the 84th minute. After a corner was played a little too far, Dadzie corralled it, got a shot off that was blocked, got his own rebound and deposited the second-chance ball into the back of the net.

The Bears managed three more shots in the closing minutes, but time would run out on the comeback effort.

Brown fell behind in the 28thth minute when a ball took a weird deflection off a defender and spun into the goal. The Bulldogs would double their lead just four minutes later off a cross from the right flank that found a streaking Bryant forward who connected to make it 2-0.

In addition to outshooting the Bulldogs, the Bears earned 10 Corners while not allowing Bryant to take a single one.

Kyle Gee paced Brown with six shots, putting four on goal. Dadzie had five while Jam’s Gogo Peters had three.

“This is an Evolution with the program,” Wileman said. “It’s definitely a setback, but now we just have to get back to work, work on our deficiencies, watch the tape, and get ready for a big game at Providence.”

The Bears are back in action next Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 pm when they take on Providence on the road.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.