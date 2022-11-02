Men’s Soccer Falls at Binghamton in Regular Season Finale

Vestal, NY – Host Binghamton scored three times in a ten-minute span in the first half and defeated UMBC, 4-2, in the regular season finale for both America East Championships bound squads.

The loss snapped UMBC’s (10-5-2, 4-3-0 America East) unbeaten streak at six.

Junior forwards Taylor Calheira and Alec Wroblewski scored Retriever goals.

The two teams will meet again in four days at Retriever Soccer Park in the America East Quarterfinals. UMBC is the No. 4 seed and Binghamton the No. 5 seeds The contest is set for a 7:00 pm kick-off.

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Izzy Usta has a golden opportunity in the 15′, but his seven-yard shot sailed over the crossbar.

· Calheira scored on a brilliant Strike for his 11th goal of the season in the 23′. On a UMBC rewind, they received a pass from Jordan Travers inside the box, took a hard dribble to his left and drilled a 12-yarder into the far left corner of the net.

· The Bearcats tied the score four minutes later as a defensive header intended for Jones was short of its mark and Shawn Coles tapped in a loose ball into an empty net.

· Binghamton continued to pressure the UMBC defense and took the lead in the 29′ as Markos Touroukos scored from 20 yards out.

· Binghamton capped the three-goal blitz with a score in the 37′.

· The Retrievers had a golden opportunity to halve the deficit early in the second half. Wroblewski had the goalkeeper out of the net in the 48′, but tried to get a better angle and missed his 13-yarder wide right.

· UMBC continued to apply the pressure and Wroblewski redeemed his earlier miss, by heading in a cross from Hans Nesheim in the 66′. The goal was the Mount St. Mary’s transfer’s fifth of the season.

· UMBC’s best chance to knot the score occurred in the 77′, when Travers’ header off a corner kick in the 77′ went wide left by inches.

· With the Retrievers pressing for the tying goal, Binghamton iced the game with a goal in the 89′.