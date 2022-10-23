Men’s soccer falls at #16 Penn

Next Game: Rhode Island 10/25/2022 | 7:00 PM October 25 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Rhode Island History

PHILADELPHIA – The Brown men’s soccer team fell to No. 16 Penn 1-0 Saturday evening. The Bears fall to 6-4-2 on the year and 0-2-2 in Ivy action, while the Quakers improve to 10-1-2 and 4-0-0.

“It was a frustrating night tonight,” Friends of Brown Men’s Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. “Fair play to Penn, their staff, they’re having a great season and deserve the win tonight. The frustrating part is they really only had one chance, one moment, and they won the game. That’s soccer sometimes.

“I thought we played well, we were right there and had our Moments as well. Again, these key Moments in tight games, you have to be able to make plays and Tonight we just weren’t able to.”

Shots were at a premium throughout the contest as the two sides combined for a total of eight with one on goal a piece.

Penn’s only look on frame on the night found the back of the net. The Quakers’ second leading scorer, Stas Korzeniowski, scored in the 34thth minute and it would prove to be the game-winner.

The Bears’ Kyle Gee was active throughout the game and accounted for three of Brown’s five shots on the night. He put his third shot of the night on goal in the 86th minute, but the Quaker keeper was ready and made the stop.

Brown outshot Penn 5-3 and the Quakers held the advantage in Corners 5-3.

The Bears are back in action this Tuesday, Oct. 25 back at home for 7 pm Matchup with Rhode Island.



