Men’s Soccer Falls Against Virginia Tech In Blacksburg

Next Game: Liberty University 9/27/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 27 (Tue) / 6 pm Liberty University History

BLACKSBURG, Va.- The Longwood men’s soccer team was defeated by the Virginia Tech Hokies 4-0 in Blacksburg on Tuesday

GOALS (Assists)

7′ – Carter Hensley (Danny Flores & Misei Yoshizawa)

30′- Conor Pugh (Kyle McDowell)

34′- Conor Pugh (Nick Blacklock)

44′- Danny Flores (PENALTY KICK)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

In the first half, Virginia Tech (1-5-1) was able to capitalize on the chances they created, netting all four goals that were scored in the match in the first 45. The Lancers (1-4-2) recorded the first three and last three shots in the half, but ultimately weren’t able to find a way onto the scoresheet.

In the second half, both sides pushed up and down the field in search of the back of the net. The Hokies best chance came early in the half when Danny Flores hit a volley off the Lancers crossbar. Longwood came close in the 76th minute through a Leif VanSlyke chance that saw Tech goalkeeper, Connor Jordan-Hyde, make a sprawling save to keep Longwood off the scoreboard.

Both sides remained steadfast defensively in the second part of the game, as no team was able to put one past the opposing keeper.

WHAT THEY SAID:

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

This was the ninth meeting between the two sides since Longwood became a Division I program in 2008.

The matchup featured 26 total shots, with Virginia Tech taking 14 of them. The Hokies had the edge in shots on goal with nine to Longwood’s four.

Freshman Franco Di Giovanni was tied for the most shots in the game with three.

UP NEXT:

Longwood will host their second game of the season when the Liberty Flames travel to Farmville on September 27th.