Men’s Soccer Falls 3-2 To Georgia State To Close Regular Season

Next Game: vs. Georgia State University 11/6/2022 | 7:00 PM

NORFOLK, Va. — Jonas Schmalbach scored two second half goals for Old Dominion on Tuesday night, but the Monarchs couldn’t find an equalizer as they dropped a 3-2 decision to Georgia State in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer action.

With the loss, the Monarchs dropped to the six-seed and will face third-seeded Georgia State again on Sunday night at 7 pm at Marshall University in the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals.

The Panthers put the only tally on the board in the first half as Evan Schroeder was on the receiving end of a Simon Carlson pass and gave Georgia State an early 1-0 lead at the 11:47 mark of the opening half.

Georgia State (11-3-3, 4-2-2) pushed the lead to 2-0 as Barely two minutes into the second half Jack Hilton-Jones headed in a loose ball for a quick second half start.

Old Dominion (6-7-2, 3-4-1) found a little bit of momentum and Schmalbach was the recipient of a misplayed ball and blasted one past the Panthers goalkeeper to trim the deficit to 2-1 at the 58:46 mar.

The Panthers responded with a goal from Carlson who took a feed from Ramon Munoz on the left wing and found the opposite corner to take a 3-1 lead in the 64th minute.

Schmalbach trimmed the margin again in the 74thth minute as a long ball bounced off the goalie and landed at his feet where he found the back of the net to make it 3-2.

Georgia State outshot the Monarchs 17-13, although corner kicks were even at six apiece.