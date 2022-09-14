Men’s Soccer Falls 1-0 Against Navy In Farmville

Next Game: at Saint Francis University 9/17/2022 | 2 p.m Sept. 17 (Sat) / 2 pm at Saint Francis University History

FARMVILLE, Va.- The Longwood men’s soccer team fell to the Naval Academy 1-0 on Tuesday night after a penalty kick split the two sides.

GOALS (Assists)

55′ – David Jackson (Penalty Kick)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

A first half that featured 16 total shots saw none find the back of the net. Only two shots were on frame as each goaltender picked up a save a-piece in the first 45 minutes.

The second half did not lack the Fireworks as both teams came close numerous times trying to push ahead of the other. It wasn’t until Navy won a penalty in the 55′ minute that the deadlock was broken. Jackson placed the PK perfectly in the top left corner which proved to be enough for the Midshipmen.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The two sides fired 27 total shots, with Longwood holding the edge at 15-12. The Lancers also had more shots on goal at 5-3.

Longwood and Navy are tied at 5-5 in the series record since the Lancers became a division I program in 2012, and have won four in a row.

Ethan Stevenson made his Lancer debut tonight and recorded two shots.

Jose Carlos led the Lancers in shots with five total and three on target.

UP NEXT

The Lancers travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Red Flash of Saint Francis University.