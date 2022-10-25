Men’s Soccer Fall 1-0 to RIT on Tuesday

Next Game: Vassar College (Senior Day) 10/29/2022 | 2:00 PM October 29 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Vassar College (Senior Day) History

ITHACA, NY – With Liberty League playoff Positioning on the line, Ithaca College came up short on Tuesday afternoon dropping a 1-0 result to RIT. With the loss the Bombers drop to 3-5-8 overall and 2-3-3 in the Liberty League while RIT improves to 7-4-4 and 4-3-1 in the conference.

The teams really didn’t have much sustained possession in their respective Offensive Thirds of the field in the first half. The Bombers outshot RIT during the first 45 minutes holding a 4-2 advantage in attempts. They had the most dangerous scoring chance of the half in the 25th minute as Jack McCarthy forced the Tigers keeper into a leg save. It was solid holdup play from Aidan Keenan who sent McCarthy in on a one-one-one with Jason Trapp who sprawled to his right and saw the shot attempt Ricochet off his leg.

Ithaca continued pressing and looked to find the back of the net in the 49thth minute, but once again the shot was denied by Jason Trapp. Brendan Lebitsch made a 30 yard or so run from his defensive position, and he sliced ​​his attempt into the arms of Trapp.

The breakthrough came for RIT at the 63:30 mark. Randy Dickersbach saw his initial shot attempt saved by Ian Whitfield , but Dickersbach gathered his own rebound and slotted the ball into the bottom right corner. With the 1-0 advantage, the Tigers defense hunkered down and only allowed two more IC shot attempts, both of which failed to be placed on the goal frame.