Men’s Soccer Faces Virginia Tech At Home Friday Night

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Aiming to pick up another win in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team is set to host Virginia Tech for a 7 pm ET matchup Friday night at Dorrance Field.

The contest will serve as First Responders Appreciation Night with all first responders receiving complimentary admission.

The Tar Heels, who are 4-3-2 on the year and 1-2-1 in league action, are looking to bounce back following a narrow 1-0 loss to Defending national Champion Clemson on Monday night. UNC currently sits fifth in the ACC Coastal Division standings, one spot above the Hokies.

Carolina has demonstrated a defensive-minded style of play throughout the season. UNC’s back line – led primarily by Matt Edwards Captain Tim Schels , Riley Thomas and Til Zinnhardt – has limited its opponents to an average of only 7.2 shots per game, which is the lowest in the conference.

Zinnhardt, who was named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List earlier this season, is the Lone Tar Heel who has logged a full 90 minutes in all nine matches so far.

On the Offensive end, Milo Garvanian paves the way with a team-high three goals, seven points and seven shots on target. Three other Tar Heels in addition to Garvanian have tallied an assist and Akeim Clarke leads the roster with 15 shots. Between the posts, Andrew Cordes has made 19 saves for a .760 save percentage, the latter which ranks fourth in the ACC.

Virginia Tech will arrive in Chapel Hill with a 2-8-1 record on the year and a 0-4 Ledger in league play. The team is paced by sophomore Danny Flores who tops the roster with four goals, two assists, 10 points, 26 shots and 13 shots on goal while goalkeeper Ben Martino owns a .622 save percentage behind 28 saves.

The contest will mark the 26th Clash in program history between the two teams with the Tar Heels dominating the all-time series at 20-41, including an 11-2 mark in matches played with home field advantage. UNC topped the Hokies, 2-0, in its last meeting on Oct. 24, 2021, with Garvanian netting the second goal off a Yaya Bakayoko assist.

