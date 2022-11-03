Men’s Soccer Faces Loyola Chicago in A-10 Quarterfinal Saturday

WASHINGTON – GW men’s soccer (8-8-2, 4-4) is gearing up for the postseason and will take on Loyola Chicago in Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinal match in the 2022 A-10 Men’s Soccer Championship. The match is set for 4 pm (ET) at Loyola Soccer Park in Chicago and will be aired live on ESPN+.

Last Time Out:

GW clinched a spot in the A-10 Championship last Saturday, when it took down George Mason, 3-0. Elias Norris opened the scoring with the eventual game-winning goal, and Lucas Matuszewski and Oscar Haynes Brown added insurance goals in GW’s must-win season finale.

Need a Dish?:

Tom Cooklin’s got you. The senior from Lewes, England, finished the regular season with an A-10 best 13 assists, six more than the next highest mark. Along with assisting in over half his games played, Cooklin recorded three multi-assist outings this season, which included a hat trick of Helpers against James Madison. Cookin’s assist total was good for second in the NCAA this season, only one behind Nick Gutmann of Kentucky.

All-Time Oscars:

On his goal against George Mason, Oscar Haynes Brown moved into fifth on GW’s all-time points list, passing Andy Stadler (2006-09) with the 83rd and 84th points of his career. Haynes Brown racked up 38 goals and eight assists in his career as a Colonial, which included being tied with Norris for a team-high seven goals this season.

A Look at Loyola Chicago:

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-2-6, 3-2-3) finished the season unbeaten in its last six matches, having not dropped a game since a 2-1 loss against Saint Louis on October 1. Loyola finished the season tied with GW and Dayton at 12 points, but secured the fourth-seed by topping the tie-breaker.

This will be the second meeting of the season between GW and Loyola Chicago, both at Loyola Soccer Park. The Colonials will be looking for revenge after the Ramblers took the first game on September 24, in a 4-0 shutout.

Tournament Info:

The first-round of the A-10 tournament will be played in the following order:

Well. 6 Dayton at No. 3 VCU | Friday, Nov 4 | 7 p.m. (ET)

Well. 8 Massachusetts at No. 1 Saint Louis | Friday, Nov 4 | 8 p.m. (ET)

Well. 5 George Washington at No. 4 Loyola Chicago | Saturday, Nov. 5 | 4 p.m. (ET)

Well. 7 La Salle at No. 2 Duquesne | Saturday, Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. (ET)

Pairings will be re-seeded following the quarterfinals, and the semifinals will be played on the campus of the highest remaining two seeds.