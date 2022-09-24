Men’s Soccer Faces JMU In Sun Belt Home Opener Sunday For Operation Smile Day

James Madison (3-4, 0-1) at Old Dominion (4-2-1, 1-0)

When: 12:30 pm Sunday

Where: ODU Soccer Complex – Norfolk, Va.

Stream: click here

Live Stats: click here

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s soccer team hosts long-time Rival James Madison for the first Sun Belt Conference home match on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 pm inside the ODU Soccer Complex.

Old Dominion (4-2-1, 1-0-0) enters after a 4-1 win at VCU on Tuesday night as Tristan Jenkins had a pair of goals to go with Jonas Schmalbach and Owen Ruddy . Schmalbach added three assists to his output on the night as the Monarchs jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the second half.

James Madison (3-4-0, 0-1-0) also played on Tuesday night and scored a 2-0 win over visiting Georgetown. Evan Southern and Kevin Larsson scored the goals for the Dukes.

JMU leads the all-time series 19-14-6 as the last meeting was in Norfolk on Oct. 3, 2012 and ended in a scoreless draw. Old Dominion holds a 7-6-4 lead when playing in Norfolk, although the last five matches are split 2-2-1.

Jenkins is second in the Sun Belt Conference in goals scored (5) and points (10) for the Monarchs. Michael Statham has played in every match in goal and holds a 0.71 GAA average.

Old Dominion is undefeated in their last four matches, with three wins and one draw.

OPERATION SMILE DAY

Sunday is also Operation Smile Day for the men’s match as the team will be raising money for Operation Smile. The men will be participating in Cycle for Smiles on October 2 with money raised going to Operation Smile. Fans can purchase a t-shirt for Operation Smile during the contest with all money going to the cause.

Pre-game festivities will include special guests from CHKD and members of the Saint Patrick Catholic School Operation Smile club to walk out with the team.

Click here for more details on Cycle for Smiles.