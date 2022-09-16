Men’s Soccer Faces Houston Baptist

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

Eastern Illinois (1-3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3-2)

Sept. 17 at 7 PM

Houston, Texas (Sorrels Field)

Live Stats

Watch Live

Panthers Face Cougars

Eastern Illinois men’s soccer looks to rebound as they play their last Matchup before the start of Summit League conference play. The Panthers will face the Huskies of Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday, September 17. EIU comes into the match with an overall record of 1-3-1 following Tuesday’s 2-0 road loss to the 17th-ranked Dayton Flyers, while the Huskies currently stand at 1-3-2 following a 2-1 road loss to Northwestern on Monday. Kickoff is set for 7 PM CT.

EIU Finding The Back of the Net

Sam Eccles has been the Panthers’ Offensive leader so far this season. The Hofstra transfer leads the team with seven shots, four shots on goal, and has scored two goals in the first five games of the season to go along with an assist. He scored a goal off a penalty kick in the 82nd minute of EIU’s opener at Green Bay for the Panthers’ first goal of the regular season, and netted his second goal in the 8th minute against IUPUI. He averages one point per game, which ranks third in the Summit League. Delphi Sabu found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to help secure a tie against Xavier, while Julian Smith netted what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 15th minute at Purdue Fort Wayne off of a pass from Eccles.

Smith Locks It Down At Goalkeeper

Chad Smith has played a team-high 441 minutes at goalkeeper this season for EIU. He played all 90 minutes in EIU’s win at Purdue Fort Wayne, earning his first shutout of the season en route to a Panther win. His four first half saves against Xavier single-handedly kept the Panthers in the game and his save in the second half preserved the eventual tie. He accumulated a career-high 13 saves and allowed just two goals despite facing 51 shots in EIU’s game against Dayton. Smith’s 5.80 saves per game lead the Summit League and rank seventh in the nation. His 29 total saves also lead the conference and rank eighth in the nation. His 0.744 save percentage also leads the conference. As a team, EIU leads the conference in save percentage at 0.762, and the team’s 6.40 saves per game lead the conference and rank third in the nation.

Spallinger, Okonny Make Early Impact

Freshman Forward Jude Spallinger scored a goal in EIU’s home exhibition win over Parkland CC. Okonny made the assist on the goal and also scored a goal of his own in the win. Spallinger also has one assist on the season.

Smith, Hamler Named Players To Watch

Chad Hamler and Julian Smith have been named Summit League Preseason Players to Watch. Hamler comes into this season having made 35 starts at Midfielder for the Panthers. He scored a game-winning goal a season ago in the Panthers’ win at IUPUI and recorded two goals in EIU’s exhibition win over Parkland Community College. Hamler leads all returning Panthers with 14 shots recorded a season ago. Smith appeared in all 15 games for EIU a season ago, including six starts. He scored a game-winning goal in EIU’s home win over St. Thomas.

Series History

Saturday will mark the third all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Huskies. EIU leads the all-time series 2-0, having beaten HBU in 1983 and 1985, both times by a score of 4-0. Both prior meetings were in Charleston.

Next Up

The Panthers will head to Minnesota for their Summit League conference opener at St. Thomas on Saturday, September 24. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT.