Men’s Soccer Faces Final Nonconference Test Tuesday

SIUE (3-4-1, 0-2 MVC)

vs. Memphis (5-1-1, 2-0 American)

Tue., Sep. 27, 6 p.m

Live stats: SIUEStats.com

Live video: ESPN+

THE COUGARS: Have now lost three straight games, following a three-game winning streak.

CONFERENCE CALL: Tonight is the final non-conference match of the season. Following tonight’s game, the Cougars have six games remaining, all in Missouri Valley Conference play.

FIVE ALIVE: SIUE’s five goals against USI were the Cougars’ most in a game since returning to Division I in 2008 and the first since a 5-0 win over Wisconsin-Parkside in September 2007.

SQUAD GOALS: SIUE is third in the Missouri Valley Conference in total goals with 11. The Cougars also are third in total points with 32.

LEADER: Paul Palacin is tied for the NCAA lead with three game-winning goals this season. He is second in the MVC in total goals with five.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Palacin earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in the MVC Sep. 6 after scoring three goals, including two game winners, against Lindenwood and Southern Indiana.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars and Tigers have split 14 previous meetings (6-6-2). SIUE has won all six previous meetings in Edwardsville.