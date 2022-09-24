Men’s Soccer Faces Colgate in Home Opener

STORY LINES

– Binghamton (0-2-0) lost to James Madison (3-1) and Drexel (2-0) at the JMU Invitational this past weekend. Against the host Dukes, junior midfielder Markos Touroukis scored for the Bearcats. Against the Dragons, senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda made six saves.

– Colgate (1-0-1) tied Marist 1-1 in thrilling fashion on Monday night. The Raiders trailed for the majority of the game until Aidan Davock’s goal tied up the game in the 87th minute to force the deadlock. Colgate also defeated No. 16 Providence 3-2 in its season opener last Thursday.

– The Bearcats are 5-4-4 all time against Colgate. The last time the Bearcats and Raiders faced off was in the 2021 season opener at Colgate. Binghamton won that game 2-1 in double overtime on a goal by current redshirt sophomore forward Rory Anderson .

– Binghamton has won its past three home openers – all by identical 2-1 scores. The Bearcats defeated Drexel (2019), Albany (2020) and St. Bonaventure (2021).

– Including Touroukis, the Bearcats have nine new players on their roster this season – four of which started this past weekend. Five of the Binghamton newcomers are transfers.