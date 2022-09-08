Men’s Soccer Faces #2 Stanford During Socctoberfest

Omaha, Neb. — Creighton Men’s Soccer will face its toughest test so far in the 2022 season, on the grandest stage, as the Bluejays battle No. 2 Stanford on Friday in Creighton’s 10th Annual Socctoberfest at Morrison Stadium.

Part of a doubleheader with Bluejay Women’s soccer, the men’s team Battles the Cardinal at 7:30 pm The event will begin with the women facing Colorado College at 4:30 pm

The event is open to all Creighton fans and the cost is $30 per person for advance reservations and, subject to availability, $35 per person at the door. The event includes live music by the band Radio Pilot, a Commemorative 20-ounce Creighton Socctoberfest glass stein, a 20-ounce Stein fill, a meal ticket and a complimentary general admission ticket good for both matches. Additional 20-ounce draw refills will also be available for purchase.

Series History: Creighton leads Stanford, 4-3-0

The Bluejays and Cardinal have met seven times previously, with Creighton holding a slight 4-3 edge. The two programs have met twice in Omaha, both won by the Bluejays. The last meeting came in 2017 in Palo Alto, California. Stanford won that meeting, 3-0.

Date Opponent Score

Sept. 8, 1995 vs. Stanford (at San Francisco) W, 2-1

August 31, 1996 Stanford W, 4-0

October 4, 1998 at Stanford L, 0-2

December 13, 2002 $ vs. Stanford (at Dallas) L, 1-2 (2OT)

Sept. 19, 2008 at Stanford W, 1-0

August 29, 2014 Stanford W, 2-0

Sept. 1, 2017 at Stanford L, 0-3

$ = NCAA College Cup



Scouting Creighton (2-1-1)

After vaulting up to No. 7 in the rankings on Aug. 30, the Bluejays took a loss and a draw in their matches with Saint Louis and San Diego State.

The offense remains among the best in the Nation with 16 goals in four matches, led by 12 points (five goals and two assists) from Duncan McGuire . The issue against Saint Louis and San Diego State was Creighton’s defense.

The Bluejays took the lead against both the Billikens and Aztecs, but were unable to maintain their edge.

Scouting #2 Stanford (4-0-0)

Similar to the Bluejays, the Cardinal opened the season outside of the rankings during the preseason. Like Creighton, Stanford leapt to No. 3 in the second week and have climbed to No. 2 Entering Friday’s Matchup at Morrison Stadium.

The Cardinal have opened 2022 with victories over Villanova, SMU, UC Davis and San Jose State. Friday will be the first road match for the Cardinal.

Stanford lost their top three scorers from 2021, but those departures have not slowed down the Cardinal. In four matches Stanford has scored 11 goals, led by two goals from four different players. Fletcher Bank and Liam Doyle lead Stanford with six points on two goals and two assists.

In the net the Cardinal have relied on Matt Frank, the senior has allowed just one goal in 353 minutes this season.

Socctoberfest Success

Friday’s match with No. 2 Stanford marks Creighton’s 10th Annual Socctoberfest event.

The Bluejays are an impressive 8-1 during Socctoberfest matches, falling only to No. 1 Georgetown last season.

After hosting 1,843 fans for the Inaugural Soccotberfest in 2012, Creighton has averaged a crowd of 4,246 during the last seven events, including three of the largest crowds in program history.

Previous Socctoberfest Matches

Date Opponent Result Atten.

October 20, 2012 Bradley W, 1-0 1,843

Sept. 6, 2013 Columbia W, 3-1 5,102 +

Sept. 5, 2014 Western Illinois W, 1-0 3,750

Sept. 4, 2015 Cal State Northridge W, 2-1 4,907 ^

Sept. 9, 2016 Penn W, 3-0 2,888

Sept. 8, 2017 South Florida W, 2-0 3,889

Sept. 7, 2018 Memphis, W, 2-0 4,367

Sept. 6, 2019 #21 Akron W, 2-1 4,818 #

Sept. 19, 2021 #1 Georgetown L, 1-2 $6,577

$ – 2nd-best single match attendance

+ – 11th-best single match attendance

^ – 12th-best single match attendance

# – 14th-best single match attendance

Bluejays Sparkling on the National Stage

Creighton’s prolific start to the 2022 season offensively has moved the Bluejays into the national spotlight. Creighton sits in the top five of the NCAA in 10 different team categories.