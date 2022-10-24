Men’s Soccer Enters Final Week of the Regular Season

WASHINGTON – GW men’s soccer (7-7-2, 3-4) is entering its final week of the regular season with two matches left on the schedule. The Buff and Blue will face off against Longwood on Tuesday night before capping off the regular season against George Mason on Saturday. Both games will be aired live on ESPN+.

Last Time Out:

GW picked up a big three points in the A-10 standings on Saturday when it took down La Salle, 1-0, on Senior Day. In the closing minutes of the match, Oscar Haynes Brown headed in a perfectly-placed cross from Tom Cooklin to lift GW over the Explorers. Justin Grady was Spectacular while earning his 11th career shutout in the Buff and Blue. The veteran goalkeeper faced 22 shots and made seven saves, many of which with a high degree of difficulty.

A-10 Update:

The Colonials are tied for seventh in the A-10 heading into the final Saturday of regular-season action, and GW controls its own destiny. With a win against George Mason on Saturday, GW would guarantee itself a spot in the top-eight and a bid to the A-10 Championship Tournament.

A Look at the Lancers:

Longwood (1-9-4, 0-5-1 Big South) is facing its first non-conference opponent in almost a month when GW visits for its Senior Day. The Lancers have struggled much of the season, being outscored 28-11 by opponents. Graduate students José Carlos and Marco Magnoli are tied for the team lead with six points on the season.

About the Patriots:

George Mason (2-10-2, 1-5-1) is towards the bottom of the A-10 standings, with its only conference win coming over St. Bonaventure. The Patriots have done well at home this season, holding a 2-2-2 record at George Mason Stadium. Nine different Patriots have found the back of the net this year, but none have more than two goals.