Men’s Soccer Enters Difficult Stretch of Games to Close Season, Starting with Friends Falcons on Saturday

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Ottawa University men’s soccer team hosts the Friends Falcons at 3:30 pm on Saturday at AdventHealth Field, starting what is arguably the most difficult stretch of games to close out the last four games of the regular season.

The Braves are in first place in the KCAC and remain unbeaten in conference play with a 7-0-1 record, but they have yet played any of the KCAC’s top teams. Ottawa’s last four games will feature three teams that are ranked in the top four of the conference standings. The Falcons are in fourth place, while the Braves still await match-ups against McPherson (third in the KCAC) and No. 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan (second in KCAC).

OU cruised to a 3-0 road win against the Bethel Threshers in their last match, earning head Coach James Cottage a win in his first match against his former team. Three different players each scored a goal, and a keeper Julio Coronado maintained a clean sheet in the beginning.

Bence Molnar leads the Braves with a team-high 13 goals this season, which ranks second in the KCAC. Slobodan Novicevic is not far behind with 12 goals on the season, third in the KCAC. Molnar is also tied for third in the KCAC with seven assists. Alonso Basauri has also dished out seven assists as the Braves set piece specialist. Braves’ keeper Gage Powers has been a solid last line of defense, ranking second in the KCAC with 63 saves on the season.

The series record between these two teams is as close as it gets, with Ottawa holding a slight 11-10 advantage. The Falcons have come away with three straight wins, including last years’ 5-3 win in which Friends’ striker Juan Zamora scored three goals for a hat-trick against the Braves.

Up Next: The Braves head to Winfield, Kan. next Wednesday for an 8:30 pm match on the road at Southwestern.