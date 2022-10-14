Men’s Soccer Enters Critical Match at Seton Hall on Saturday

South Orange, NJ — Creighton Men’s Soccer enters a critical match on Saturday, October 15 at Seton Hall. The Bluejays come to New Jersey in eighth place in the BIG EAST, but could climb into a tie for fifth with three points on Saturday. Seton Hall, meanwhile, sits atop the conference with 12 points.

Series History: Creighton leads Seton Hall, 5-3-0

Creighton and Seton Hall have faced off eight times prior to Saturday with the home team claiming seven of eight meetings. The Lone road win in the series came in 2015 as the Bluejays claimed a 4-2 win in South Orange.

Date Opponent Score

October 26, 2013 * at Seton Hall L, 2-3

October 4, 2014 * vs. Seton Hall W, 3-2

Sept. 26, 2015 * at Seton Hall W, 4-2

Sept. 17, 2016 * vs. Seton Hall W, 1-0

Sept. 23, 2017 * at Seton Hall L, 0-2

Sept. 29, 2018 * vs. Seton Hall W, 1-0

October 4, 2019 * at Seton Hall L, 0-1

October 23, 2021 * vs. Seton Hall W, 3-1

* = BIG EAST ^ = BIG EAST Tournament

% = NCAA Tournament

How to Follow the Match

Creighton’s match at Seton Hall can be watched online (FloSports). In addition, live stats will be Featured through StatBroadcast. A subscription is required to view the event on FloSports. More information can be found at GoCreighton.com/FloSports.

The illustrious John Fanta will have the call on Saturday. Updates will be provided during the match on Twitter (@CreightonMSOC).

Scouting Creighton (4-3-4, 1-2-2 BIG EAST)

As fast as the scoring offense began the 2022 season, Creighton has stalled in BIG EAST play. The Bluejays have notched at least one tally in each match, but each of Creighton’s last three goals have come via a Duncan McGuire penalty kick.

McGuire leads the team with 20 points on nine goals and two assists, while Owen O’Malley and Jackson Castro have each delivered six goals. Sophomore Giorgio Probo brings a team-high seven assists, but has been bottled up since a penalty kick at Georgetown on Sept. 4.

Goalkeeper Paul Kruse has been solid, but stumbled in Creighton’s 3-1 loss to No. 13 Xavier is Wednesday. He has allowed 15 goals in 11 contests, including eight in five BIG EAST matches.

Scouting Seton Hall (6-1-5, 3-0-3 BIG EAST)

The Pirates search for Plunder has been unquenchable of late as Seton Hall has not tasted defeat since Sept. 5 at Portland (L, 0-1). In six BIG EAST matches the Pirates have claimed consecutive victories over Marquette (W, 3-2) on Oct. 12 and at Connecticut (W, 1-0) on Oct. 8. Those results have Seton Hall perched atop the BIG EAST standings with 12 points.

Quenzi Huermann leads SHU with 15 points on six goals and three assists. The second leading scorer is a tight race with five Pirates holding between 5-8 points.

The Pirates have given the bulk of Treasure in net to Hannes Ronnholmen. He has played every minute in 11 matches, while Matias Molina saw action in one contest. Ronnholmen has made 38 saves and allowed 11 goals for a 1.00 GAA.

BIG EAST Teams in the NCAA’s RPI

The NCAA’s first RPI of the 2022 season was released on Oct. 9. Entering the week the BIG EAST RPI standings are below.

Team RPI

Xavier 34

Butler 35

40 Seton Hall

Villanova 54

Connecticut 60

Providence 64

Creighton 66

Georgetown 67

86 Marquette

DePaul 96

St. John’s 99

Impact of Overtime

The 2022 season brought one major change to NCAA soccer as overtime periods were eliminated from the regular season. Looking back at the Bluejays’ recent history in extra sessions. In the five seasons prior to 2022, Creighton saw 19 matches go into overtime. The Bluejays went 5-5-9 in those contests. Since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton has played 35 matches (7-11-17) that went into extra time.



Creighton Approaching School Record for Draws

The 1-1 draw with St. John’s on October 8 was Creighton’s fourth of the 2022 season. That mark is tied for third with the 2003 team that finished with a 12-6-4 record. Twice a Bluejay team has closed a campaign with five draws, in 2007 (12-3-5) and 2009 (7-4-5).