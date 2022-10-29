Men’s Soccer Ends Season With Senior Day Against Vassar

Next Game: at First Round 11/1/2022 | TBA Nov. 01 (Support) / TBA at First Round History

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team wrapped up its season at home with senior day against Vassar College, falling 2–1.

The Bombers recognized their four seniors, midfielders Jack McCarthy defensemen Alex Cabeca and Brendan Lebitsch and forward Aidan Keenan as well as their three graduate students, midfielders Alex Leahy , Owen Johnstone and Kyle Sicke prior to the game. Sophomore midfielder Connor Tierney recorded the Lone Bombers goal, while first year Johannes Berghahn was in net and stopped three shots.

The Bombers started the game controlling play and creating a couple of chances, with Tierney putting a shot on goal in the fourth minute of the game, and first year Drew Warren getting stopped in the fifth minute. Vassar would get its first chance of the match in the 14thth minute, putting a shot on net that was saved by Berghahn. Ithaca’s last shot of the first half came around the Midway point in the half, with Keenan putting a low shot on net that wouldn’t go. The Brewers gradually got better as the game went on, getting a few more chances before Halftime came. Neither team was able to convert on any chances, so the first half would end in a scoreless 0–0 tie.

After the break, the Bombers started strong similarly to the beginning of the game, getting a corner kick in the 47th minute. Nothing came from that chance, but Ithaca kept the pressure up until it eventually led to a goal. In the 56th minute, Johnstone had the ball left of the net near the goal line and sent an arcing cross across the goalmouth to an open Tierney, who scored with a header. The Brewers nearly answered back by putting a shot wide right, as Vassar pushed back once the Bombers got on the board. Six minutes later, the Brewers would find the equalizer off a corner, tying the game 1–1 with 28 minutes left. Ithaca was not able to respond like Vassar, and instead, in the 73rd minute, the Brewers got the go-ahead goal. A long cross from outside the box found an open Brewer who was able to head it past Berghahn from in close and put the Brewers ahead. The Bombers had a couple of chances to tie it, with one going hard off the right post and another late just missing the bottom right corner but were unable to get that second goal.

Ithaca was outshot by Vassar 11–10 but led in shots on goal 6–5. The South Hill Squad also led in Corners 11–5 but were called for 12 fouls to the Brewers three. The Bombers finished the 2022 season 3–9–5 overall and 2–4–3 against Liberty League opponents.