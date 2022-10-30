Men’s Soccer Ends Regular Season with Draw against Jacksonville

Next Game: vs. ASUN Championships 11/5/2022 | TBA Nov. 05 (Sat) / TBA vs. ASUN Championships History

CONWAY, Ark. – Celebrating a class of men that have produced multiple conference championships, the Central Arkansas men’s soccer team capped the 2022 regular season with a 2-2 draw against Jacksonville, playing through a torrential downpour for 90 minutes.

The result moves the Bears to 6-4-5 on the year, with a final ASUN record of 5-1-2, and Locks Central Arkansas into the No. 2 seed for the ASUN Championships next week. As they have done all season for the Bears, Richy Lapointe-Guevara and Sebastian Andreassen put home goals against the Dolphins.

Having to delay the start of the match due to lightning, rain played as a great equalizer, providing a pitfall for both teams throughout the match. Jacksonville put up the first couple of shots on goal, forcing saves from Zach Schawl early in the first half, which they did easily. A short time later, Jerry Gutierrez had the Bears’ first shot on goal, nearly scoring in the 21St minute.

Eight minutes later, Guevara punched in the first goal of the match. After a Scrum in the box that the Dolphins couldn’t quite clear, the sophomore defender came up and lasered one through the defense into the net. It marked Guevara’s fifth goal of the season, making him the second Bear to reach 10 points on the season.

The lead would be short-lived, however, as Jacksonville came back on the counter. Seven minutes after surrendering the lead, the Dolphins tied the game in the 36thth, as Ed Port scored his second goal in as many games. Neither team produced through the end of the first half, sending the teams into the break knotted at 1-1.

Making some adjustments, it took Central Arkansas Barely two minutes to reclaim the lead, as Andreassen finished off his seventh goal of the year in the 48th minute. With the goal, Andreassen reached 19 points on the season, maintaining his hold on second place in the conference with seven goals and five assists.

Yet again, though, Jacksonville came after the Bears hard to find the equalizer, tying the game again 10 minutes later. With all the scoring done with 30 minutes remaining, the two sides traded just three more shots on goal down the stretch, two by the Bears and one by the Dolphins, as the match settled into a draw.

With the regular season complete, Central Arkansas now buckles down for the ASUN Championship, taking place at the beginning of October. Having locked up the second seed, the Bears claim a first-round bye, Awaiting the last weekend’s results to find out who will come to Conway for the first round of the tournament. It is the Winner of that game, the Nos. 3 and 6 seeds, that will face the Bears in the semifinals.