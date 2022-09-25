Men’s Soccer Ends Non-Conference Slate With Quakers

CHICAGO – DePaul men’s soccer closes out their non-conference portion of the 2022 season on Sunday when they host the University of Pennsylvania Quakers for their first home match since Aug. 28. First touch is scheduled for 1 pm CT and the match will be streamed on FloSports.

The Blue Demons (3-1-3) enter the Sunday afternoon Matchup after securing a comeback win at UIC earlier this week. Cade Hagan , Felipe Corral and Julian Saldana all scored their first goals of the season, and of their DePaul career, on Tuesday night.

Penn (4-1-1) comes to Lincoln Park after a week of rest since their last match. The Quakers scored six goals in their last outing against Fairleigh Dickinson and gave up only one goal. Penn’s only loss came at the hands of Albany, while they tied Temple earlier this season.

This will be only the second meeting between the Quakers and the Blue Demons. Penn leads the series 1-0, winning the only matchup between the two schools in 2008.

Penn Pieces