Men’s Soccer Edged By Willamette

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Whitman College men’s soccer team took on undefeated Willamette and nearly pulled out a win but came up short in a 3-2 loss in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

The win for the Bearcats keeps them atop the league standings at 6-0 and 8-0-2 overall. The Blues suffer their second one-goal loss in as many days and drop to 5-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in conference.

Willamette struck first with a penalty kick goal in the 13th minute. Pierce Galloway converted the spot kick after the Bearcats drew a handball inside the penalty area. Bernie Jones gave a great effort in het for the Blues but Galloway’s PK Strike ricocheted off the right post and into the back of the net.

Willamette added to its lead shortly before halftime. Luke Varav delivered a screamer to the upper far post corner. The shot bounced off the post and into the goal, virtually giving Jones no shot at the save.

Sawyer Valero responded with a goal for the Blues Moments after the second half started. Zachary Stonier served a ball from the left flank through the Bearcat defense, finding a streaking Valero at the far post. Valero collected Stonier’s pass and solidly finished past Bearcat keeper Pierluca Carnovale to make it a 2-1 game.

Both teams continued to possess well, but it was Whitman who came through with an equalizer in the 74th minute. Stonier was the Distributor again, this time over the top of the Bearcat defense to Taylor who finished past Carnovale to tie up the game.

Willamette would make the last statement though with a goal in the 79th minute. Dylan Ray centered a pass outside the box to Sean Kim who slotted his shot inside the far post for what proved to be the game winner.

The Blues will look to get back on track when they visit Whitworth on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m