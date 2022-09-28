Men’s Soccer Edged By St. John’s

A two-goal deficit was too much for Princeton to overcome in a 2-1 defeat at St. John’s in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Tournament First Round.

Daniel Diaz on Bon scored for the Tigers, who suffered their third consecutive one-goal loss to the Red Storm.

Einar Lee opened the scoring for St. John’s on the 18th minute. Atila Ashrafi and Nigel Griffith worked the ball down the right side, eventually sending a low cross into the six-yard area which Lee got a foot on to knock home.

The Red Storm doubled their lead early in the second half via a Wesley Leggett goal in the 55th minute. They settled down a rebound of an Adrian Rosarth shot and connected on the second chance to put the Tigers behind by a pair.

The deficit could have been more for the Tigers if not for a huge save from William Watson in the 62nd minute. A long pass sprung Griffith alone on a 1v1 break, but Watson charged off his line and got a foot on Griffith’s shot to keep the Tigers within striking distance.

Diaz Bonilla would give Princeton some life in the 77th minute, finishing off a well-executed set piece. Lucas Gen was first to a Malik Pinto service, heading it back across the end line to a waiting Diaz Bonilla whose subsequent header found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half with 13:20 remaining.

That was as close as the Tigers would get as the Red Storm defended well the rest of the way.

Overall, Princeton held a 16-7 edge in shots and an 8-5 edge in shots on goal. Diaz Bonilla and James Wangsness each had four shots for the Tigers.

Up next, the start of Ivy League play is October 1 at Dartmouth. Kickoff with the Big Green is set for 4:30 pm

