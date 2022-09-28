Men’s Soccer Edged By St. John’s

A two-goal deficit was too much for Princeton to overcome in a 2-1 defeat at St. John’s in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Tournament First Round.

Daniel Diaz on Bon scored for the Tigers, who suffered their third consecutive one-goal loss to the Red Storm.

Head Games. Daniel Diaz on Bon gives the Tigers some life with this header off a set piece. pic.twitter.com/I9Tm0k5Zij — Princeton Men’s Soccer (@TigerMensSoccer) September 28, 2022

Einar Lee opened the scoring for St. John’s on the 18th minute. Atila Ashrafi and Nigel Griffith worked the ball down the right side, eventually sending a low cross into the six-yard area which Lee got a foot on to knock home.

The Red Storm doubled their lead early in the second half via a Wesley Leggett goal in the 55th minute. They settled down a rebound of an Adrian Rosarth shot and connected on the second chance to put the Tigers behind by a pair.

The deficit could have been more for the Tigers if not for a huge save from William Watson in the 62nd minute. A long pass sprung Griffith alone on a 1v1 break, but Watson charged off his line and got a foot on Griffith’s shot to keep the Tigers within striking distance.

Diaz Bonilla would give Princeton some life in the 77th minute, finishing off a well-executed set piece. Lucas Gen was first to a Malik Pinto service, heading it back across the end line to a waiting Diaz Bonilla whose subsequent header found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half with 13:20 remaining.

That was as close as the Tigers would get as the Red Storm defended well the rest of the way.

Overall, Princeton held a 16-7 edge in shots and an 8-5 edge in shots on goal. Diaz Bonilla and James Wangsness each had four shots for the Tigers.

Up next, the start of Ivy League play is October 1 at Dartmouth. Kickoff with the Big Green is set for 4:30 pm