Men’s Soccer Edged By Georgetown, 1-0

WASHINGTON, DC – The Providence College men’s soccer team fell to Georgetown, 1-0, in BIG EAST action on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Shaw Field in Washington, DC

SCORE

Providence 0 | Georgetown 1

RECORDS

Providence 3-4-5 (1-2-3 BIG EAST) | Georgetown 5-4-3 (3-1-1 BIG EAST)

VENUE

Shaw Field | Washington, DC

GAME FLOW & NOTES

Providence’s Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) saw his first start of the season in goal.

(Brampton, Ontario) saw his first start of the season in goal. Olatunji had an early diving save, thwarting Georgetown’s attempt to convert in the third minute of regulation.

Both teams had a slow start with only six total shots taken. The Hoyas attempted four of the six shots.

The match remained scoreless at half.

Olatunji came up with a huge save in the 72nd n.d minute to prevent a goal off a free kick.

minute to prevent a goal off a free kick. The Friar defense remained strong during a late second half push by Georgetown that included six corner kicks in 10 minutes.

Georgetown’s Aidan Rocha converted on a penalty kick in the 85th th minute to put the Hoyas on top.

minute to put the Hoyas on top. The Hoyas outshot the Friars 15-5 (5-1 on target) and held a 10-4 advantage in corner kicks.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) — Georgetown– 84:04/2n.d –Aidan Rocha converted on a penalty kick to the bottom left corner of the goal.

GOALKEEPERS

Georgetown– Ryan Schewe– 1 save, 0 goals allowed

Providence – Rimi Olatunji – 4 saves, 1 goals allowed

STAT COMPARISON

Georgetown-

Shots: 15

Shots on goal: 5

Corner kicks: 10

Fouls: 6

Clays: 1

Providence-

Shots: 5

Shots on goal: 1

Corner kicks: 4

Fouls: 7

Clay: 4

WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will return home and welcome Butler on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 pm to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.

-GO FRIARS!-