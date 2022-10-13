Men’s Soccer Edged By Georgetown, 1-0
WASHINGTON, DC – The Providence College men’s soccer team fell to Georgetown, 1-0, in BIG EAST action on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Shaw Field in Washington, DC
SCORE
Providence 0 | Georgetown 1
RECORDS
Providence 3-4-5 (1-2-3 BIG EAST) | Georgetown 5-4-3 (3-1-1 BIG EAST)
VENUE
Shaw Field | Washington, DC
GAME FLOW & NOTES
- Providence’s Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) saw his first start of the season in goal.
- Olatunji had an early diving save, thwarting Georgetown’s attempt to convert in the third minute of regulation.
- Both teams had a slow start with only six total shots taken. The Hoyas attempted four of the six shots.
- The match remained scoreless at half.
- Olatunji came up with a huge save in the 72ndn.d minute to prevent a goal off a free kick.
- The Friar defense remained strong during a late second half push by Georgetown that included six corner kicks in 10 minutes.
- Georgetown’s Aidan Rocha converted on a penalty kick in the 85thth minute to put the Hoyas on top.
- The Hoyas outshot the Friars 15-5 (5-1 on target) and held a 10-4 advantage in corner kicks.
HOW THEY SCORED
- (1-0) — Georgetown– 84:04/2n.d –Aidan Rocha converted on a penalty kick to the bottom left corner of the goal.
GOALKEEPERS
Georgetown– Ryan Schewe– 1 save, 0 goals allowed
Providence – Rimi Olatunji – 4 saves, 1 goals allowed
STAT COMPARISON
Georgetown-
Shots: 15
Shots on goal: 5
Corner kicks: 10
Fouls: 6
Clays: 1
Providence-
Shots: 5
Shots on goal: 1
Corner kicks: 4
Fouls: 7
Clay: 4
WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will return home and welcome Butler on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 pm to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.
