Men’s Soccer Edged By Canisius, 1-0

BUFFALO, NY (September 2, 2022)- In just their second game of the season, the Stonehill men’s soccer team fought hard in a tough battle against Canisius College but came up short falling 1-0 to the Golden Griffins Friday afternoon at the Demske Sports Complex.

Julius Schöner 65′

STO: Carlos Dias Net (90:00)- six saves

CAN: William Howard (90:00)- seven saves

The first half saw plenty of back-and-forth action as each side’s defense did not allow a goal in the opening frame. Despite not scoring, the Skyhawks had plenty of chances as they outshot the Golden Griffins by a 7-5 margin that included five being on goal.

For the first 11 minutes, neither side was able to generate a shot thanks to strong defensive play. However, at 11:14, Iago Luiz De Sousa-Vieira ripped a shot that was stopped by Howard.

ripped a shot that was stopped by Howard. Stonehill continued to apply the Offensive pressure later in the half when at the 22-minute mark (22:00), Owen Burke had a chance for a look but was turned away by Howard. Just 32 seconds later, Jacob Woznicki also had a great opportunity, but Howard again came up with the save.

had a chance for a look but was turned away by Howard. Just 32 seconds later, also had a great opportunity, but Howard again came up with the save. The Skyhawks defense was stellar all half by not allowing a Canisius shot for the first 23 minutes. When Daniel Longo took the first shot of the afternoon for the Golden Griffins, Dias Neto made a clutch diving save and kept the shutout going.

took the first shot of the afternoon for the Golden Griffins, Dias Neto made a clutch diving save and kept the shutout going. As the first half wound down, Ekrem Hadzic had the best look of the half when he rifled a shot that went off the crossbar. At 41:35, Dias Neto made yet another stop that maintained the shutout heading into the half.

had the best look of the half when he rifled a shot that went off the crossbar. At 41:35, Dias Neto made yet another stop that maintained the shutout heading into the half. Woznicki had an early chance to start the second at 48:24 to get Stonehill on the board with a shot off to Howard’s right, but he turned back the shot.

Later in the second at 65:58, Canisius drew a penalty in the box and capitalized on a Schoner penalty kick and broke the 0-0 draw.

Stonehill had one more chance to find the back of the net in the 82nd minute (82:10) when Finbar O’Connor rifled a shot to Howard’s right side but Howard again came up with the save and helped Canisius preserve the shutout.

rifled a shot to Howard’s right side but Howard again came up with the save and helped Canisius preserve the shutout. Despite the loss, Dias Neto had a strong debut for the purple and white as he finished the afternoon with six saves.

Stonehill wraps up their weekend in New York when they take on Niagra University on Monday, September 5 at 1 pm

