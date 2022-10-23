Men’s Soccer Edged at New Hampshire 1-0

Next Game: at Bryant University 10/28/2022 | 3 p.m October 28 (Fri) / 3 pm at Bryant University History

DURHAM, NH – Paul Mayer scored in the 26th minute, lifting New Hampshire (11-3-0, 5-0-0 AE) to a 1-0 win over Binghamton (3-8-4, 1-2-2 AE ) in an America East men’s soccer game on Saturday night at Wildcat Stadium. The match marked the second of three straight road contests for the Bearcats and came against a Wildcat Squad that has now won nine straight matches and ranks first in the conference in scoring defense (0.50 GAA).

With two conference matches left in the regular season, Binghamton sits squarely in fifth place in the America East with five points. New Hampshire (12), Vermont (11), Albany (10) and UMBC (9) hold the top four spots while places 6-8 belong to UMass Lowell and NJIT (2 points each) and Bryant (1). The top six teams will qualify for the upcoming America East Tournament.

Mayer, who has now scored three goals in his past two matches against Binghamton, fired a shot into the top right corner of the net. Tola Showunmi was credited with the assist.

The Bearcats got a corner kick with under five minutes to go and had another possession deep in Wildcat territory in the closing minute. They were, however, unable to net the equalizer.

“Our competitive spirit was good tonight and we improved a lot in the second half,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “But we were disappointed not to have come away with at least a point. We finished the match better than we did on Tuesday against Cornell and moved the ball up the field better than the match went on.”

The Wildcats held a 16-3 advantage in total shots and a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda made three saves, including one from close range late in the first half, to keep the Bearcats in the match.

Binghamton heads to Bryant on Friday for a 3 pm match.