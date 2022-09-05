Men’s Soccer Earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Coastal Carolina University men’s soccer team was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as a Team Academic Award Winner for its outstanding academic performance as a team during the 2021-22 academic year. The Honor marks the seventh-straight year (15th overall) that the Chanticleers have received the team academic award recognition.

The Chanticleers were one of 308 men’s collegiate soccer teams to earn the Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year, as the team posted a 3.18-grade point average.

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full school year. The award is given to programs with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.

