Men’s Soccer Earns Three All-Atlantic 10 Honors

Newport News, Va. – (November 8, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its men’s soccer all-conference team and major awards on Tuesday afternoon with three Fordham Rams garnering accolades.

Graduate student defender Timo Hummrich (Berlin, Germany) was named First Team All-Atlantic 10 with freshman Nathan Sims (Wellington, New Zealand) being selected to the All-Rookie Team in a vote of the league’s coaches. Senior Callum James (Swansea, Wales) then garnered a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team in a vote of the league’s sports information directors.

Hummrich started all 16 games for Fordham, playing over 1,350 minutes. He finished as the team’s leading scorer with six goals and 15 points. They ended the year on a three-game goal scoring streak. Defensively, they helped Fordham record three shutouts on the year.

Simes also appeared in all 16 games for the Rams in 2022. He netted five goals and two assists for 12 points, good for second on the team in goals and points. He was twice named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week and ended up the team leader in game-winning goals with two.

James, an Accounting & Information Systems major, boasts a 3.97 GPA and is a member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He made six starts for Fordham in goal, posting 29 saves and a 1.83 goals against average.