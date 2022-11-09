Men’s Soccer Earns Six MIAC Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its men’s soccer postseason awards Wednesday and four Gustavus student-athletes received All-Conference honors. The Awards for Gustavus are highlighted by goalkeeper Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) being named MIAC Defensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Tudor Flintham earning MIAC Coach of the Year.

Joining Sanders on the All-Conference Team are Defenders Otis Anderson (Jr., Minneapolis) and Jared Hecht (So., Apple Valley), and forward Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley).

Sanders makes his second appearance on the All-MIAC Team after earning the Honor in 2019. Sanders proved to be the top goalkeeper in the MIAC this season and one of the best in NCAA Division III. Sanders led the league in goals against average (0.56), save percentage (.853), and shutouts (11). Sanders’ 11 shutouts are second most in Division III, while his 0.56 goals against average and .853 save percentage both rank 15th in the country. Sanders allowed just 10 goals in more than 1600 minutes this season and started 18 of 19 games.

Anderson is appearing on the All-Conference Team for the second consecutive season after anchoring a defense that led the MIAC with a 0.57 goals against average, which ranks 17th in the country. Playing and starting in 14 games, Anderson collected five goals and one assist for 11 points. Two of his goals were game-winners.

Hecht earns All-MIAC honors for the second straight season after earning Defensive Player of the Year last season. Limited in playing time this season due to injuries, Hecht played in 14 games with two goals and five assists for nine points. Both of his goals this season proved to be game-winners.

Johnson makes his first appearance on the All-Conference Team after being selected Honorable mention last season. Johnson led the team in scoring this year with 22 points on seven goals and eight assists. Playing and starting in 18 games, Johnson also led the team with 37 shots and four game-winning goals.

In his fifth year at Gustavus, Flintham earns his second MIAC Coach of the Year Honor after receiving the Distinction in 2018. Flintham directed the Gusties to their 17th MIAC regular season Championship with a mark of 9-0-1. Flintham and the Gusties finished the regular season undefeated at 13-0-4, marking the first undefeated regular season for Gustavus since 1970.

Sam Just (Jr., Lakeville) was selected All-Conference Honorable mention for the second straight season. Just, a midfielder, played and started in every game this season with one goal.

